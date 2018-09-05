U.S. CBP Removes Landing Rights to Drummond Island

A Northern Michigan airport will no longer allow private international landings.

U.S Customs and Border Protection will be permanently removing the landing rights from the Drummond Island Airport effective September 30th.

According to CBP, continuing to provide services on a call out basis for private aircraft would be costly.

The airport has an average of 55 arriving aircraft a years, which is around one per week.

CBP will continue to service Sault Ste. Marie and Sanderson Field which are both are located approximately 60 miles west of Drummond Island.