U.P. Woman Faces Felony for Animal Cruelty, Authorities Rescue Over 100 Dogs

A woman has been charged with animal cruelty about three months after police seized over 100 dogs and 20 horses.

Michigan State Police took 134 dogs, 69 of them being puppies.

Police say the animals were filthy and malnourished.

Since the dogs have been taken about 100 puppies have been born.

Now Rebecca Sue Johnson faces multiple charges including abandoning and cruelty of 25 or more animals.

Since being rescued the dogs have been in the care of Delta Animal Shelter.

Each dog was vaccinated, de-wormed, treated for fleas, bathed, and groomed.

The horses are currently being taken care of at a volunteer farm and have also received medical care.

BEFORE AFTER