U.P. Roadside Parks to Open Later than Usual

Roadside parks in the Upper Peninsula are opening later than usual this year.

MDOT says that’s because of the late spring and colder temperatures this year.

Typically the parks close in late October and open in mid to late April.

But this year they won’t open until May 7th.

And even though the parks are open, MDOT says those stopping shouldn’t expect the drinking water to be turned on until even later in May.

That’s because crews need time to conduct the annual testing and treatment of the park water systems.

But at least one of the rest areas will open in April – on April 30th the southbound rest area on I-75 just north of St Ignace will open.