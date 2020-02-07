- Advertisement -
U.P. Legislator Has Guns Stolen From Lansing Home

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On February 7, 2020
Police in Lansing are investigating after an Upper Peninsula state legislator had his guns stolen from his home.

Iron Mountain Representative Beau LaFave’s house was broken into over the weekend.

Police say the perpetrator made off with two guns and $25.

LaFave is a second amendment advocate and says he did tell Governor Gretchen Whitmer that if she wanted his guns she would have to take them.

However, he doesn’t think she did it and believes this is likely a random act.

He has already beefed up security at his home, which he calls “U.P. Embassy” by installing a video doorbell.

According to Lansing Police, their investigation is ongoing, but trending in the right direction.

