U.P. Energy Task Force to Address Affordability Programs

As the days get colder, minds turn to winter, heating the house and how you’re going to pay those beefed-up bills.

If you live in the U.P., this might lend a hand:

The U.P. Energy Task Force meets next at the beginning of October in Sault Ste. Marie to go over the various assistance programs available to those who expect to have trouble.

The meeting is open to the public and features presentations on paying bills, shutoff rules and energy efficiency.

That happens at Lake Superior State University on the first beginning at 10:00 AM.