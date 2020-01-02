U-Haul to Implement Nicotine Free Hiring Policy
January 2, 2020
U-haul is adopting a nicotine-free hiring policy in 21 states throughout the country including Michigan.
The storage and rental company said on Monday that it plans to decline job applicants who are nicotine users starting February 1st.
U-haul says the new policy is in place to help promote a healthy workforce.
In states where testing is allowed applicants will have to submit a nicotine screening in the future to be considered.