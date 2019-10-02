U.A.W. Strike to Cost $1-Billion, Potentially More

DETROIT (AP) — With the United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors in its third week, pressure is mounting on both sides to reach a deal, with the company losing an estimated $1 billion and workers living on $250 per week in strike pay — about one-fifth of what they usually make.

Both sides are hoping the strike doesn’t last much longer, but while bargaining continues, the top union negotiator says they’re far apart on major issues including wages, job security, health care and a path for temporary workers to become full-time.

“We’ve got to last one more day than them, and I think we’re prepared for that,” said Gerald Lang, vice president of a local union at a factory in Orion Township, Michigan, about 40 miles north of Detroit. “No contract, no cars.”

On Tuesday, a parts shortage from the strike forced the company to close pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico, idling 6,000 workers and taking an important revenue source for GM. The plant makes light-duty versions of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup and had been supplying U.S. dealers with GM’s top-selling and most profitable vehicle.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, the chief GM negotiator, told local union leaders in a letter Tuesday that a company proposal made Monday night fell short of union demands, and also sought further concessions. The UAW made a counter proposal Tuesday and is awaiting a reply.

GM said the company continues to exchange proposals and remains “committed to reaching an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our company.”

Even as talks continue, the company is leery of settling the strike and saddling itself with costs that it will have to pay later, putting it at a disadvantage to foreign-owned factories in the South with lower labor costs, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank based. It costs GM $63 per hour in wages and benefits at its factories, while the foreign automakers pay an average of $50, she said.