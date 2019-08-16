Tyson Recalls 39,000 Pounds of Weaver Brand Chicken Patties

Tyson Foods has announced a recall of one of its chicken products.

The USDA says more than 39,000 pounds of the company’s Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product is under the recall.

The fully-cooked chicken could be contaminated with extraneous materials.

Potentially affected chicken product was produced on January 31st of this year.

The recall covers 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the chicken, with a best-if-used date of “January 31, 2020.”

The items have one of eight particular lot codes on the label.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Any consumers with the chicken in their freezer are urged to throw the product away, or return to the store for a refund.