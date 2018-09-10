Two Young Girls Hospitalized with Serious Injuries After ATV Accident

Two young girls received serious injuries after an ATV Accident in Missaukee County.

On Sunday morning, deputies were called to the 2800 block of W. Beeler Road in Reeder Township following a report of the ATV Accident on private property.

On scene, deputies found that a 14 year-old girl and 12 year-old girl has been injured after crashing the ATV into a tree.

The 12 year-old was flown to Butterworth Grand Rapids and the 14 year-old was taken to Traverse City Munson, both for serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that uneven terrain and speed were factors in the accident.

It remains under investigation.