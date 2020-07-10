- Advertisement -
Two Women Injured in Four Vehicle Crash in Leelanau Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 10, 2020
Two women were injured in a four vehicle car crash in Solon Township. 

Police say the accident happened on M-72 when a 23-year-old woman tried to cross M-72.

When the woman pulled out from the stop sign, she was hit by a truck going east. 

The truck then hit two more cars that were both stationary and facing northbound. 

Both the 23-year-old woman and the passenger in her car had to be taken to the hospital. 

The driver was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic on M-72.  

No other drivers were injured in this crash.

