Two Women Injured in Four Vehicle Crash in Leelanau Co.

Two women were injured in a four vehicle car crash in Solon Township.

Police say the accident happened on M-72 when a 23-year-old woman tried to cross M-72.

When the woman pulled out from the stop sign, she was hit by a truck going east.

The truck then hit two more cars that were both stationary and facing northbound.

Both the 23-year-old woman and the passenger in her car had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic on M-72.

No other drivers were injured in this crash.