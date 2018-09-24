- Advertisement -
Two Women Injured After Hit by Car in Taco Bell Parking Lot

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 24, 2018
Two women are injured after a pedestrian crash in Mason County.

On Friday afternoon around 12:36PM, deputies responded to a Taco Bell on the 4400 block of US-10 in Amber Township.

A 75 year-old woman and a 46 year-old woman, both from Manton, were both injured as they walked from behind a parked vehicle and into the path of a 2003 Dodge van driven by a 62 year-old Ludington man.

Both pedestrians received injuries and the 75-year-old female was flown to a downstate hospital for serious injuries.

