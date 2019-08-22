Two Veterans Honored at Cadillac’s Vets Serving Vets Park

Aa special ceremony was held at the Vets Serving Vets park in Cadillac Thursday morning.

Representative John Moolenaar invited friends and family of the late World War II veteran Bob Ellison and Vietnam veteran Duane Briggs for a medal presentation.

Bob Ellison’s granddaughter accepted the medals in his honor, while Duane Briggs was able to accept the awards himself, with his wife.

State representative Michelle Hoitenga was also present and honored the veterans and their families with a tribute plaque for their service.

After the ceremony, Duane Briggs spoke to MI News 26.

He said he was not only honored by the attendance but overwhelmed that the congressman would take time to do this for him.

The event was also was a chance to show the progress of the Vets Serving Vets park, where Duane Briggs volunteers his time.

He wanted to invite people to come out and help and assure the public that more events would are on the way.