- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Teens in Critical Condition After Deadly Crash in Isabella County

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 14, 2020
1.4K Views
0

Isabella County Deputies were called to the intersection of Lincoln and Weidman roads for a two-car accident.

While driving there, they were told one victim was ejected from the vehicle, another was pinned in the vehicle and was not breathing and four others were injured.

Witnesses say a the 17-year-old girl was driving north on Lincoln road and didn’t stop at the stop sign.

She was hit by and Eastbound SUV.

The 17-year-old driver died at the hospital.

Two others in the same car are in critical condition.

Three people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Post Views: 1,429



Trending Now
Cadillac Man Arrested For Home Invasion
Andrea Ludema July 13, 2020
Two Teens in Critical Condition After Deadly Crash in Isabella County
Andrea Ludema July 14, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Two Teens in Critical Condition After Deadly Crash in Isabella County
Share No Comment