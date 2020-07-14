Two Teens in Critical Condition After Deadly Crash in Isabella County

Isabella County Deputies were called to the intersection of Lincoln and Weidman roads for a two-car accident.

While driving there, they were told one victim was ejected from the vehicle, another was pinned in the vehicle and was not breathing and four others were injured.

Witnesses say a the 17-year-old girl was driving north on Lincoln road and didn’t stop at the stop sign.

She was hit by and Eastbound SUV.

The 17-year-old driver died at the hospital.

Two others in the same car are in critical condition.

Three people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.