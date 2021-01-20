Two Teens Have Been Arrested in Connection With A Halloween Break-In

Way back on Halloween night, Stanwood Elementary was broken into.

The elementary school experienced $57,000 in repair and clean-up cost.

After many interviews, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s department have obtained breaking and entering confessions from a 14-year-old Stanwood boy and a 15-year-old Morley boy.

The report and juvenile court petitions will be turned into the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office for review.