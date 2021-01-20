- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Teens Have Been Arrested in Connection With A Halloween Break-In

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 20, 2021
241 Views
0

Way back on Halloween night, Stanwood Elementary was broken into.

The elementary school experienced $57,000 in repair and clean-up cost.

After many interviews, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s department have obtained breaking and entering confessions from a 14-year-old Stanwood boy and a 15-year-old Morley boy.

The report and juvenile court petitions will be turned into the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Post Views: 241



Trending Now
Police Need Help In Identifying Two Suspects
Erin Hatfield January 14, 2021
Three Busted for Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin After Traffic Stop in Alpena Township
Catilynn Fogarty January 14, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Two Teens Have Been Arrested in Connection With A Halloween Break-In
Share No Comment