- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Teens Dead After Driver Runs Stop Sign in Eaton County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 28, 2020
576 Views
0

Two teens are dead and several others are in the hospital after a Saturday morning crash. 

Police say a teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a passing vehicle. 

When authorities arrived at the scene they found one vehicle with four teens and a second with two adults. 

The teen driver and one of his passengers suffered from fatal injuries and unfortunately were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The two other occupants were taken to the hospital for injuries. 

The names of the deceased have yet to be released. 

Post Views: 576



Trending Now
Two Hospitalized After Five Car Crash in Mecosta County
Catilynn Fogarty December 22, 2020
Child Found in Cadillac After Being Kidnapped from Father Downstate
Catilynn Fogarty December 22, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Two Teens Dead After Driver Runs Stop Sign in Eaton County
Share No Comment