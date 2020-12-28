Two Teens Dead After Driver Runs Stop Sign in Eaton County

Two teens are dead and several others are in the hospital after a Saturday morning crash.

Police say a teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a passing vehicle.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found one vehicle with four teens and a second with two adults.

The teen driver and one of his passengers suffered from fatal injuries and unfortunately were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The names of the deceased have yet to be released.