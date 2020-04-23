Two Teens Arrested for More than 20 Manistee Co. Break-Ins,Thefts of Weapons

After weeks of break-ins in Manistee County, police now have two suspects in custody.

During a traffic stop police pulled over two teens, -a 16-year-old boy from Copemish and a 17-year-old man from Kaleva.

After searching the car police say they found multiple stolen items.

Police say they found over 40 stolen items and the two suspects confessed to being responsible for the over 20 breaking and entering’s in the area.

Some of the stolen items include rifles, pistols, cross bows. game cameras and fishing equipment.