Two Teens Accused of Malicious Destruction of Property, Breaking and Entering in Isabella County

A Union Township townhome in Isabella county was damaged with vulgar graffiti painted on cars and the sides of the building on August 31.

Michigan State Police conducted an area canvass and found a liquor store had also been broken into.

Troopers says about $3,500 worth of merchandise from the liquor store was stolen.

A search warrant was issued for a home and troopers found the stolen merchandise.

An 18-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested and taken to the Isabella County jail, she’s waiting to be arraigned.

And a 14-year-old from Maple Rapids was apprehended and turned over to his parents, he’s expected in court at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the Isabella County Sheriff Department.