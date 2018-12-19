Two Taken to Hospital Following Crashing Involving CWTA Bus

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Cadillac-Wexford Transit Authority bus.

Just before 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to M-115 near Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the CWTA bus was attempting to make a U-turn on M-115.

An eastbound car tried to avoid the bus, but was unable to, and collided with it.

The was only one passenger on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car and the passenger were both taken to Cadillac Munson for minor injuries.