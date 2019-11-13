- Advertisement -
Two Suspects On the Loose After Alleged Retail Theft

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 13, 2019
Meanwhile the Clare County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two fraudsters in the area.

These are the suspects, who allegedly committed retail fraud at Jay’s Sporting Goods on the eight thousand block of South Clare Avenue in Clare, Mich.

The theft is said to have happened earlier this month around 2:15 p.m..

Deputy D. Aldrich of the Sheriff’s Department says, if you recognize the man and woman in the photo on your him immediately at 989-539-7166, extension 4324, or via email at aldrichd@clareco.net.

