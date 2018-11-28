Two Suspects Now Charged in Connection to Cadillac Armed Robbery

Two suspects arrested in connection to an August armed robbery have been charged.

It happened on August 1st in the area of Diggins Hill off of North St. in Cadillac.

At that time, police spoke with a 20 year-old man who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two people from the Cadillac area.

The man then told officers that he was restrained against his will and his property was

stolen along with his debit card, which they used to withdraw money.

At some point, the man was allowed to leave, and later reported the incident to police.

Two suspected were arrested for the crimes.

19 year-old Darian Hoyt and Alexander Bartholomew have been charged with two felonies — armed robbery and illegal use of a financial transaction device.

Both are facing life in prison and are being held on a $10,000 bond.

Prosecutors say Bartholomew’s brother is also being sought in the crimes, but is still at large.