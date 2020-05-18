Two Suspects in Custody for Theft of $100,000 Worth of Property
Police say a two men now face a slew of charges after thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen.
Wednesday Chippewa County police say they got a report of a trailer being stolen with tools inside.
The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office were also investigating the theft of a tractor in Cedarville and further investigation showed that two crimes were connected.
Chippewa County police say the value of all the item stolen is between $60,000 to $80,000 and the estimated cost to replace all of the stolen items is around $100,000.
A search from both police departments and a traffic stop led to the discovery of the trailer being a building north of Strongs.
A second traffic stop led to the arrest of these men Jordan Dewitt and Matthew Mclemore, the two are being charges with a total of seven counts.