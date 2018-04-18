Two Seriously Injured in Missaukee County Crash

Police have released information on a crash in Missaukee County.

At around 4:03 Tuesday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to the intersection of Geers Road and M-66 north of McBain for the report of a two-car accident.

Once on scene, deputies found that a car had been waiting to turn onto Geers Road, when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The car was forced forward by the collision and ended up in a ditch, while the pickup continued for a short distance before also going into a ditch.

The driver of the a car, a 71 year-old McBain woman and her 38 year-old son received serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

They were taken to Munson Cadillac, before being transferred to Traverse City Munson.

The driver of the pickup, a 91 year-old Lake City man, received minor injuries and was taken to Cadillac Munson for treatment.

Deputies say everyone was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The accident remains under investigation.