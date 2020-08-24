Two Sault Ste. Marie Men Arrested After Police Fine 167 Grams of Cocaine

A traffic stop on Friday ended in two men being arrested for drugs and weapons.

Police say while searching the vehicle in Grayling Township their K9 found illegal drugs.

Authorities seized 167 grams of cocaine, a hand gun and an envelope with $3,000.

The driver, a 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man, and passenger a 25-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man, were both arrested.

The passenger is currently on probation for a narcotics violation.

The two now face multiple felony charges.

The duo were taken to Crawford County Jail, bonded out and are awaiting arraignment.