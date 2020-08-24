- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Sault Ste. Marie Men Arrested After Police Fine 167 Grams of Cocaine

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 24, 2020
242 Views
0

A traffic stop on Friday ended in two men being arrested for drugs and weapons. 

Police say while searching the vehicle in Grayling Township their K9 found illegal drugs. 

Authorities seized 167 grams of cocaine,  a hand gun and an envelope with $3,000. 

The driver, a 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man, and passenger a 25-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man, were both arrested. 

The passenger is currently on probation for a narcotics violation. 

The two now face multiple felony charges. 

The duo were taken to  Crawford County Jail, bonded out and are awaiting arraignment.

Post Views: 242



Trending Now
Motorcyclist Killed in Newaygo County Crash
Andrea Ludema August 18, 2020
Detectives Bust Man Allegedly Responsible for Active Meth Lab in Alcona Co.
Sierra Searcy August 21, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Two Sault Ste. Marie Men Arrested After Police Fine 167 Grams of Cocaine
Share No Comment