Two Saginaw Men Arrested After Selling Fake Methamphetamine

Michigan State Police says John Harvey Gaddy and Duran Louis Lowe, both from Saginaw, were driven to Alpena on Saturday, August 1, to sell imitation meth to two women.

The suspects were driven by Gaddy’s girlfriend who was accompanied by her 16-year-old cousin.

The two men sold the victims salt for $400.

When the women realized the bought salt and not drugs, they drove off to find the suspects.

The women found Gaddy and Lowe in a business parking lot and confronted them.

The men took off and the women followed, intentionally rear ending the men.

Both cars pulled over.

A second altercation started and Gaddy pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the women.

The suspect left again and were pulled over on Werth Road west of Hubbard Road by Alpena County Deputies.

Gaddy is facing one count Felony Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. His bond is set at $75,000.

Lowe is facing one count Larceny from a Person and one count Felony Accessory After the Fact. His bond is set at $25,000.