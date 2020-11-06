- Advertisement -
Two Rapid City Teens Dead After Kalkaska County Crash

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 6, 2020
Two teens are dead after a crash in Kalkaska County.

Police say the crash happened on Wilhelm Road near Valley Road in Clearwater Township. 

Investigation shows the driver lost control of her  SUV, rolled over and hit a tree. 

Both the driver and female passenger were thrown from the vehicle. 

Police say both 19-year-old Annie Kotowsky and 19-year-old Danyca Haydon, both of Rapid City, died at the scene. 

Police say speed is a possible factor in the crash. 

