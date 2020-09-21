Two People Recovering After Weekend Crash in Wexford County

Wexford County Deputies were called to W. M-115 Hwy, near N. 19 Rd. just before midnight on Saturday.

Investigation shows a northwest bound vehicle drove off the Northwest shoulder of W. M-115 Hwy.

The vehicle rolled and stopped upside down in the ditch well off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were treated by Mesick and Buckley EMS and transported to Munson – Traverse City Hospital for further medical evaluation.

Alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.