- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two People Recovering After Weekend Crash in Wexford County

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 21, 2020
371 Views
0

Wexford County Deputies were called to W. M-115 Hwy, near N. 19 Rd. just before midnight on Saturday. 

Investigation shows a northwest bound vehicle drove off the Northwest shoulder of W. M-115 Hwy.

The vehicle rolled and stopped upside down in the ditch well off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were treated by Mesick and Buckley EMS and transported to Munson – Traverse City Hospital for further medical evaluation.

Alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

Post Views: 371



Trending Now
Woman Found Dead in Passenger Seat, Suspect Located with Blood on Clothes and Body
Sierra Searcy September 17, 2020
Charlevoix Sheriff Warns of Possible Charges After Campaign Signs Were Vandalized
Andrea Ludema September 15, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Two People Recovering After Weekend Crash in Wexford County
Share No Comment