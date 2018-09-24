Two People Injured in Fire on Bois Blanc Island
Posted On September 24, 2018
Two people were flown to a hospital following a major structure fire on Bois Blanc Island.
On Sunday morning, the Bois Blanc Island Fire Department responded to the north side of Thompson Lake after reports of a large structure fire with injuries.
Two people were transported to a hospital off island for emergency medical treatment.
By early afternoon, the fire was successfully contained.
There is no further information at this time, but a fire investigation is pending.