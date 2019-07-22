- Advertisement -
Two People Hospitalized in Leelanau County Crash

Jessica Mojonnier Posted On July 22, 2019
Two people hospitalized after a crash in Leelanau County.

Deputies say two vehicles collided almost head-on at the intersection of South West Bay Shore Drive and East Cherry Bend Road.

A jet ski on a trailer behind one of the vehicles was even ejected.

A 2011 GMC SUV was northbound on South West Bay Shore Drive when it turned left in front of a 2014 white Chevrolet van.

A passenger of the van and the driver of the GMC were taken to Munson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police cited the driver of the GMC for failing to yield on a left turn.

