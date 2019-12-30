Two People Hospitalized and One Person Dead After Crash in the Township of Grant

Two people are in the hospital and one person is dead after a car crash that happened over the weekend.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find a two-car crash in the Township of Grant on Surrey Road at Grant Avenue.

The GMC driven by 71-year-old Carolyn Harp, was going northbound on Grant Ave and a 2006 Chevy pick up driven by Matthew Geeck of Farwell traveling east collied.

Authorities say the crash happened when Geeck was unable to stop at an intersection, in tun crashing into Harp.

Geeck and the 9-year-old passenger in his pickup were both taken to the hospital for injuries and Harp, unfortunately, did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation on the crash is still underway.