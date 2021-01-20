Two People Have Been Arrested On Outstanding Warrants

A Rodney man and a lake woman have been arrested for outstanding warrants.

33-year-old James Cundiff was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license, as well as possession of meth and an outstanding warrant for possession of meth.

Cundiff is in custody at the Mecosta County Jail and is held on a $100,000 bond.

27-year-old Erica Jehzen was arrested for an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Jenzen was given 40 days to serve in jail.