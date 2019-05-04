Two People Arrested After Large Amount Of Meth Found In Home
Posted On May 4, 2019
435 Views0
A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 30-year-old Traverse City woman were arraigned Friday on charges of maintaining a drug house and the delivery and manufacture of a large quantity of methamphetamine.
The Traverse Narcotics Team along with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brian Conrad and Nicole Hastings Tuesday after searching a Blair Township home where they found approximately 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded unregistered handgun and $1,800 of fake money.
T-N-T says the estimated street value of the methamphetamine is over $20,000.