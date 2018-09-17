- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two People are Dead After Accident in Isabella County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 17, 2018
94 Views
0

Two people were killed in an accident in Isabella County.

The double-fatal accident happened Monday at the intersection of Leaton and Pere Marquette.

A 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer is believed to failed to stop at a stop sign hitting a 2014 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the ford fusion, an 81 year-old man and his passenger and 83 year-old woman were both killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Blazer were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, a report has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Post Views: 94



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Two People are Dead After Accident in Isabella County
Share No Comment