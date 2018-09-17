Two People are Dead After Accident in Isabella County

Two people were killed in an accident in Isabella County.

The double-fatal accident happened Monday at the intersection of Leaton and Pere Marquette.

A 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer is believed to failed to stop at a stop sign hitting a 2014 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the ford fusion, an 81 year-old man and his passenger and 83 year-old woman were both killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Blazer were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, a report has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.