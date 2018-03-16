Two Parole Absconders Charged with Multiple Breaking and Enterings

Two people were arrested for breaking and entering in Mason County.

Shortly before 9 Wednesday night, Mason County deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express on US-10 for a “suspicious situation.”

An employee said there was a backpack with wires exposed, plugged into an outlet.

Deputies responded and spoke with a woman, while a man took off on foot.

She was arrested at the scene – she was a wanted parole absconder.

Using their K9 Cash, authorities tracked the man to Meijer where he was hiding and took him into custody.

He too was a wanted parole absconder.

Deputies began investigating and say the two had been breaking into several homes over the past few months in Amber and Pere Marquette Townships.

The suspects are 45-year-old Scott Phelps of Mason County and 22-year-old Candice Fennell of Oceana County.

They have been charged with multiple felonies related to the break ins, those include safe cracking, breaking and entering, and possession of burglar’s tools.

The backpack with the wires sticking out turned out to be a cellphone charges with cell phones inside the bag.