Two Organizations Are Partnering Up To Help Find Volunteers For A Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

The Grand Traverse County Health Department and United Way of Northwest Michigan (UWNWMI) are now partnering up to help provide volunteers for the vaccination clinic in Traverse City.

The clinic is located at the Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Conference Center.

UWNWMI is currently looking for volunteers through there Get Connected platform.

Anyone interested in volunteering will have to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines. They will also need to complete a volunteer profile, as well as a background check and a covid-19 waiver.

Volunteers must also be 18 years of age.

If you would like to volunteer click here.