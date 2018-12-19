Two More Cases of Polio-Like Illness Confirmed in Macomb, Ottawa Counties

Two additional cases of a rare polio-like disease have been confirmed downstate.

Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, has now been confirmed in children from Ottawa and Macomb counties.

The state’s first AFM case was confirmed in a child from Wayne County, while a second case was confirmed in an Oakland County child.

Five suspect cases of AFM in Michigan remain under investigation, while one case was ruled not to be AFM.

The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed 165 cases of AFM in 36 states, mostly in children.

AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak.

The cause or trigger for AFM is not yet known

But despite increases in cases across the country since 2014, the CDC estimates that less than one to two in a million children in the U.S. will get AFM annually.