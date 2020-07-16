Two Mesick Men Arrested After Alleged Argument Over Leeks

Two Mesick men were arrested after an altercation in Wexford County.

Police say the two men, 23-year-old Gene Anthony Crandall and 29-year-old Martin James Shafer, got into an argument over money.

Crandall allegedly assaulted Shafer during an argument over payment for his portion of leeks they were collecting.

Shafer did not believe he received a fair amount for the work he had done.

Shafer called police, saying he was strangled and punched by Crandall.

Police say the fight was broken up by a woman who lived at the house who used a garden hose to get the men to stop fighting.

Police found Crandall, who claimed he was hit first.

The two were arrested and both posted bond.

Crandall is charged with one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, a felony punishable by 10 years or and one count Domestic Violence,

Shafer is charged with one count Domestic Violence.