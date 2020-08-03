- Advertisement -
Two Men Wounded After Grant Township Shooting

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 3, 2020
Two men were shot over the weekend in Grant Township.

Police say on Sunday around 11:00 p.m. one victim was shot in the back and another was shot in his left arm.

The two men are said to be in stable condition and were treated at the hospital.

When police found the man allegedly responsible for the shooting.

The suspect said he shot the two victims in self defense.

Police say an investigation on the shooting is still underway and the Oceana County Prosecuting Attorney is aware of the situation.

