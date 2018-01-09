Two Men Plead Guilty to Drug Delivery Charges in Petoskey

A Charlevoix man recently admitted to delivering heroin in Petoskey.

Anthony Wilhelm, a 32-year-old from Charlevoix plead guilty to delivery of heroin on Tuesday.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety was investigating multiple heroin overdoses and determined that Wilhelm and another man were persons of interest in the supply of heroin in the community.

They developed enough information to arrest both suspects on October 27th 2017.

During that arrest a variety of controlled substances were seized, including heroin, cocaine, ketamine, and marijuana.

The vehicle they used and over $2,800 was also seized.

The second man, 29-year-old Travis Gunderson of Petoskey had plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana in December.

Both men were charged with multiple felonies related to the drug trafficking.

Search warrants were also issued in Grand Rapids which lead to additional controlled substances being confiscated.

Wilhelm and Gunderson have not been sentenced..