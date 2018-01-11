Two Men Passed Out in Car Arrested for Having a Mobile Meth Lab

A call of people passed out in a vehicle led to two men being arrested on operating a meth lab.

Last Saturday Clare County Dispatch got a call of vehicle sitting in the intersection of South Clare Ave and Mannsiding Road in Hatton Township.

The caller said two men in the vehicle appeared to be passed out.

A deputy found the vehicle, a black Mercury Cougar, in the intersection and confirmed the two were passed out inside.

The men are said to have tried to fight with the deputy when they woke up.

They were restrained until assistance arrived.

A mobile meth lab was found in the vehicle along with various meth components and packaged narcotics.

Deputies also the vehicle had been stolen from a home in Harrison.

The two men were in court on Monday where they were charged with multiple drug charges.

24-year-old Mark Caplan faces charges including operating a meth lab, possession of meth, resisting and obstructing, and unlawful driving away.

The other man, 38-year-old Samuel Polen was also charged with operating a meth lab and possession of meth.

Both men remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.