Two men were injured after being stabbed at an Upper Peninsula apartment complex Wednesday.

Police say it happened at Canada Manor Apartments in Marquette County.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed four times and a 19-year-old man was stabbed once in the leg.

Police say they found the 19-year-old at the scene.

The 28-year-old was found at the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect has yet to be found.