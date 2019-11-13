Two Men in Presque Isle Co. Custody for Cocaine Possession

Two Onaway men are in Presque Isle County custody after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

Authorities stopped these men, Karl Randell Griffin and Michael David McGrath, on M-33 in Presque Isles Allis Township.

The Huron Narcotics Team received a tip about the duo, and after further investigation discovered the men had 15 grams of cocaine in their vehicle.

HUNT investigators say, the two were on their way from a downstate source to deliver and distribute the cocaine in their hometown.

Both men are facing a 20 year felony for possession with intent to deliver.