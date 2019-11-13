- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Men in Presque Isle Co. Custody for Cocaine Possession

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 13, 2019
113 Views
0

Two Onaway men are in Presque Isle County custody after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

Authorities stopped these men, Karl Randell Griffin and Michael David McGrath, on M-33 in Presque Isles Allis Township. 

The Huron Narcotics Team received a tip about the duo, and after further investigation discovered the men had 15 grams of cocaine in their vehicle.

HUNT investigators say, the two were on their way from a downstate source to deliver and distribute the cocaine in their hometown. 

Both men are facing a 20 year felony for possession with intent to deliver.

 

Post Views: 113



Trending Now
Newaygo County Deputies Ask for Help Identifying Trespasser
Remington Hernandez November 10, 2019
Roscommon County Sheriff Looking for Fugitive
Remington Hernandez November 10, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Two Men in Presque Isle Co. Custody for Cocaine Possession
Share No Comment