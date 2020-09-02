Two Men Facing Charges Stemming From a “Shots Fired” Called in Clare County

On August 28, the Clare County Central Dispatch received calls that shots were fired in the area of Old State and Surrey Roads Surrey Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s not clear from the investigation if the shots were fired at a particular house or in some other direction.

Deputies found a green older model Toyota RAV SUV in the area that was alleged to have been involved in the incident and attempted to stop it.

The Toyota drove away from deputies, but was later apprehended the next day.

The handgun believed to be used in incident was also found.

Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis charged McFalls with Weapons – Discharge from a Vehicle and Weapons – Carrying Concealed.

He was arraigned in the 80th District Court on September 1, 2020, and bond was set at $60,000 cash.

Ambrozaitis charged Baker with Aiding and Abetting Weapons – Discharge from a Vehicle, two counts of Flee and Elude 4th degree, and possession of methamphetamine as a fourth habitual offender.

Baker’s bond was set at $250,000 c/s 10%.

Both remain lodged in jail.