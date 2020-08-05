Two Men Facing Charges in Mecosta County After Lying About A Car Crash Turned Active Shooter Situation

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were called to a possible rollover crash on Northland Drive, south of Big Rapids, on Wednesday, August, 5, just before 3 P.M.

The person was reported to be under the vehicle

The call was then updated to say the person who was under the vehicle was armed and had shot out the windows of the vehicle, the caller added that there were two males on the scene and one was bleeding from the head.

An active shooter situation was reported, and several surrounding agencies responded, a perimeter was set up and officers converged on the area to contain the reported gunman.

Deputies were able to clear the pickup truck that was involved in the crash.

There were no signs of any bullet strikes to the vehicle and the windows of the vehicle were in tact contrary to the initial reports from the people in the vehicle.

Prior to the crash, deputies say the vehicle drove of the road and across a field.

The vehicle sideswiped an outbuilding at a farm and drove through two cattle fences.

The people inside the vehicle then switched places and continued across the section and then struck a large drainage ditch.

There was no evidence to support another vehicle chasing the suspect vehicle or anyone else on scene other than the two occupants of the truck that crashed and was initially reported to have rolled over.

After further investigation, deputies say the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be under the under the influence of narcotics.

It was also found that both occupants provided false information during the initial investigation regarding report of the discharge of a firearm.

Both suspects were taken into custody and arrested for OUID and Obstruction.