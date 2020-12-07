- Advertisement -
Two Men Face Felony Charges After Being Pulled Over While Dragging A Gas Pump Handle, Fuel Hose

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 7, 2020
Two men are behind bars after being pulled over for dragging a gas pump and hose through Roscommon Township. 

Troopers say they got a call about the duo and pulled them over on US-127. 

During the stop, officers gave the driver a sobriety test and arrested him. 

Troopers later found meth on him and in the vehicle. 

The passenger was also in possession of meth. 

Both were taken to Roscommon County Jail and are waiting to be arraigned.             

