Two Men Convicted of Sexual Assault Against Children in Charlevoix County Have Been Sentenced

Two men who were convicted of sexual assault against children in Charlevoix County have been sentenced.

The first was 38-year-old Anthony Atkinson of Charlevoix.

Atkinson plead guilty to two counts of CSC First Degree on November 10th.

Because of the age of the victim, Atkinson faced a mandatory minimum 25-year prison sentence on both charges.

Atkinson was sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.

The judge says he took into account the fact the Atkinson plead guilty in setting the sentence.

The other was 38-year-old Robert Torres, also of Charlevoix.

He had been entrusted with the care of a 13-year-old who he then assaulted.

Torres was convicted of CSC Fourth Degree on November 6th.

He was acquitted of a charge of CSC Third Degree.

He was sentenced to twelve months in prison, a departure from the guidelines which called for a minimum of zero to nine months.

The judge said he went with the higher sentence because of Torres’ “preposterous” explanation of the crime, the fact the Torres didn’t take responsibility, and the fact that the child was in Torres’ care.