Two Men Charged After Armed Robbery in Kalkaska Co.
Two of three people that were taken into custody after a man reported being robbed in Kalkaska County have been arraigned.
Wednesday a judged charged Joshua Young and Kyle Larocque for the crime.
Both charged with residential burglary.
At around 2:37 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in Clearwater Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 33 year-old man told dispatchers he had been robbed at gun point and then hit with a blunt object.
The man said both cash and guns were taken during the incident.
On scene, deputies followed foot tracks from the victim’s home to another home about a mile away.
Deputies say evidence, including stolen property, linked two men to the robbery.
A woman with arrest warrants and both men were taken into custody.
The victim was treated for his injuries and released.
Young is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and Larocque on a $100,000 cash bond.