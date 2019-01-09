- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Men Charged After Armed Robbery in Kalkaska Co.

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 9, 2019
149 Views
1

Two of three people that were taken into custody after a man reported being robbed in Kalkaska County have been arraigned.

Wednesday a judged charged Joshua Young and Kyle Larocque for the crime.

Both charged with residential burglary.

At around 2:37 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in Clearwater Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33 year-old man told dispatchers he had been robbed at gun point and then hit with a blunt object.

The man said both cash and guns were taken during the incident.

On scene, deputies followed foot tracks from the victim’s home to another home about a mile away.

Deputies say evidence, including stolen property, linked two men to the robbery.

A woman with arrest warrants and both men were taken into custody.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Young is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and Larocque on a $100,000 cash bond.

Post Views: 149



Trending Now
Couple Safe After Fire at Their Grand Traverse County Home
Remington Hernandez January 4, 2019
Woman Dies After Falling Through Ice While Snowmobiling in Alpena Co.
Jessica Mojonnier January 4, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Two Men Charged After Armed Robbery in Kalkaska Co.
Share No Comment