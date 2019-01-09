Two Men Charged After Armed Robbery in Kalkaska Co.

Two of three people that were taken into custody after a man reported being robbed in Kalkaska County have been arraigned.

Wednesday a judged charged Joshua Young and Kyle Larocque for the crime.

Both charged with residential burglary.

At around 2:37 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in Clearwater Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33 year-old man told dispatchers he had been robbed at gun point and then hit with a blunt object.

The man said both cash and guns were taken during the incident.

On scene, deputies followed foot tracks from the victim’s home to another home about a mile away.

Deputies say evidence, including stolen property, linked two men to the robbery.

A woman with arrest warrants and both men were taken into custody.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Young is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and Larocque on a $100,000 cash bond.