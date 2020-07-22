Two Men Arrested for Meth in Manistee Co.

In Manistee County, two men were recently released after selling meth to an uncover officer.

Police say these two men sold over three grams of meth to undercover cops.

After further investigation, the suspects and one female were found in a car the seller was seen getting into.

Both 30 year-old Michael Lott and 43 year old William Agster were arrested and taken to the Manistee County jail.

and The two have recently been released.