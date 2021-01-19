Two Men Arrested for Larceny After Allegedly Breaking into Multiple Cars in Bg Rapids

Two men now face charges for breaking into multiple vehicles in the Big Rapids area.

Saturday, police tell us they were called to a home where a man said he saw two men trying to get into his truck.

Further investigation showed unlocked cars in that area had been ransacked.

Authorities stopped two suspects and took them in for questioning.

But at the time they had to be let go because of lack of evidence.

The duo was later identified as the two men seen on surveillance captured at the scene of one of the crimes.

The two were then arrested.

Authorities remind the community to lock their doors and to not leave any valuables in unlocked vehicles.