Two Men Arrested For Abduction of Chippewa County Boy

Two men are in custody after allegedly abducting a child in Chippewa County.

At around 7:15 Wednesday night, police responded to a home on N. Whitefish Point Rd. in Whitefish Township.

The call originally came in as a domestic assault with a stabbing, but a short tine later, police learned that the suspects had taken a 5 year-old boy.

According to deputies, the men had entered the home and sprayed the victims with a chemical, zip tied them, and duct taped their mouths.

The suspects then began to search for the boy when one of the victims got free and stabbed at least one of the men.

The two eventually found the boy and left the scene in a pickup, which was later found on BlueBerry Lane.

But while surveying the area around the truck, police learned that the two men and the child were on foot on Lake Superior.

Using snowmobiles, DNR officers were able to track the suspects and the child about 2 miles east of the shore.

53 year-old George Cunningham and 68 year-old Jon Stygler were arrested and now face multiple charges.

Deputies say Cunningham was not only the boy’s biological father, but also a registered sex offender, and a parolee who had cut his tether.

The investigation into the incident continues.