Two Men Arrested Following Isabella County Armed Robbery

Two men are in custody following an armed robbery in Isabella County.

At around 1:27 Saturday morning, deputies responded to the 3000 block of E. Deerfield Rd. in Union Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller has reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

When deputies arrived, the victim said that he and a friend agreed to get together and smoke some marijuana.

That friend said couple of his friends were also going to come over as well.

Those two men arrived first and soon pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the victim.

One suspect also put his fist into the victim’s mouth to keep him from screaming, leading to a cut on the man’s face.

The two men then began to steal items including marijuana, marijuana pipes and personal items.

The victim told investigators his friend gave him a name of one of the men.

A phone number for one of the men was also found and it was connected to a home in Mt. Pleasant.

Police went to the apartment on S. Isabella Rd. and found a suspect’s car in the parking lot.

And, when deputies looked inside the vehicle, they reportedly found stolen items.

The emergency services team was called in but one suspect walked out before they got there.

The second suspect was also soon arrested.

Deputies say a search of the apartment found drugs, stolen items, and a handgun which was also reported stolen.

The suspects, a 28 year-old Mt. Pleasant man and a 25 year-old Jackson man, were lodged in the county jail.